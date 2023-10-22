DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says the party’s elected representatives should not abuse their position for their self-interest.

SEREMBAN: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has reminded party leaders in Negeri Sembilan not to abuse their position by requesting land from the state government.

“We do not want to abuse our position for our self-interest,” he said in his speech at the Negeri Sembilan DAP Convention here.

Loke, who is also Seremban MP and Chennah assemblyman, said the party had a reputation to uphold.

“If anyone (from the party) asks for land, do not entertain them. Inform me.” Loke told Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun, who was the guest of honour at the party’s convention.

Loke also asked state assemblymen and executive councillors in Negeri Sembilan not to ask for honorary titles.

“DAP is not anti-Malay rulers, as claimed by many quarters who say the party is against them by rejecting ‘Datuk’ titles.

“Our policy has been clear and I hope I can share this with our friends from the Barisan Nasional, especially the Umno leadership,” he added.

Loke, who is also transport minister, said even he should not be considered for any honorary titles by the state.

He said the party, however, has no issue with its members obtaining such titles after retiring from politics, citing party stalwart Lim Kit Siang, who was made a Tan Sri in June.

