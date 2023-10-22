He describes the allegations, made by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man earlier, as ‘superficial and lacking research’.

PETALING JAYA: Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad has slammed PAS for accusing the state government of violating the ban on the export of non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE).

“He (Tuan Ibrahim) should know that the NR-REE pilot project started on 87.4ha in Kenering, Hulu Perak, after legal approval was obtained from the relevant technical agencies and state authorities,” he said, according to Bernama.

“As a pilot project, if we want to know the market value of NR-REE, we need to export it because our country does not have a factory to process it.”

Saarani said Perak had been selling the NR-REE since January, before the export ban was issued in September.

Saarani was speaking at the opening ceremony for the fifth anniversary of the Kinta Valley Geopark and launching of the International Geopark Run 2024, also known as the Ipoh Low Carbon Day, today.

He said the state government, during a meeting with the natural resources, environment and climate change ministry, had requested that Perak be given a grace period for the sale of NR-REE.

“We asked to be given an exemption to export and sell NR-REE until the ministry makes a decision on regulations for everything related to NR-REE throughout the country.

“We will continue to export until there are regulations that prohibit us from selling.

“In fact, we have made a projection that by the end of this year, Perak could generate around RM21 million in royalties,” he said.

Saarani said during a visit last week to Nanning, China, he saw for himself how NR-REE was processed to produce 15 other elements, calling it a worthwhile trip.

Yesterday, Tuan Ibrahim reportedly questioned the actions of the Perak government which exported NR-REE although the government had prohibited any exports related to the high-value raw material.