SA Vigneswaran says even if M Ramasamy wins his election petition, MIC and Barisan Nasional are already in the government coalition.

PETALING JAYA: The MIC’s president, SA Vigneswaran, appeared to have given a broad hint that defeated Segamat election candidate M Ramasamy should drop plans to challenge the election result.

Vigneswaran said Ramasamy had been told that even if he won, the Barisan Nasional was already part of the current government coalition.

“I have advised him (Ramasamy) accordingly, and I believe he will heed the advice,” The Star quoted him as saying. “However, I leave it to him to decide (on whether to drop the appeal).”

Ramasamy has filed an election petition to challenge the victory of R Yuneswaran of Pakatan Harapan with a majority of 5,669 votes at the general election in November last year.

In his election petition, Ramasamy alleged that Yuneswaran and his agents violated election rules and had distributed food parcels to voters during the campaign.

Vigneswaran said that as MIC was backing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, there were no longer any differences between the two parties.