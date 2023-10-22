SHAH ALAM: PAS has appointed its former youth wing chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari as the party’s new information chief for the 2023-2025 term, replacing Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

Previously, it was reported that Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden had been named the new PAS Youth chief after he won the post uncontested at the party polls on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin Hassan has been reappointed as the party’s secretary-general for another term.

Iskandar Abdul Samad continues in his role as the acting treasurer, while Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor retains his position as PAS’s election director.

“These appointments were made in accordance with Article 25(4) of the party’s constitution, as proposed and approved during the central committee meeting today,” PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said in a statement.