SHAH ALAM: PAS is aiming to come to power in Perak or Pahang in the next general election, says the party’s election director Sanusi Nor.

“It would be good if we won both,” he said in his closing speech at the PAS muktamar here.

The Kedah menteri besar said PAS must come up with a strategy to take the party to the next level.

He said PAS can do this by winning either Perak or Pahang. Both states are currently under a Barisan Nasional-Pakatan Harapan unity government.

The Islamic party currently leads the state governments in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Perlis.

Sanusi also said PAS must focus on attracting more support from the youth and beyond its traditional voter base.

He added that in order to woo younger voters, the party has to take a political approach that is not “boring” to draw their attention.

Sanusi believed that PAS, with its large number of parliamentary and state seats, is capable of being a kingmaker in all decisions and movements in Malaysian politics.

“Under the leadership of (party president) Abdul Hadi Awang, PAS is now a prominent player in Malaysian politics as a kingmaker,” he said.

