Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he doesn’t think he would be moved to another ministry, as the prime minister has not said anything yet.

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who also holds the rural and regional development portfolio, said today he is unlikely to be switched to another ministry in the event of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Zahid said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had not said anything about such a possibility.

“I don’t think there will be any (move) because Anwar hasn’t discussed the matter with me yet,” he told reporters after closing a sports tournament here.

Zahid said that he would serve the rural and regional development ministry “even better” if he remained the minister.

It was rumoured earlier this month that Zahid would be appointed the home minister, a portfolio he held from 2013 to 2018.

The possibility of a reshuffle was raised when Salahuddin Ayub, the minister for domestic trade and cost of living, died in July. Speculation about the reshuffle intensified after the civil service heads of five ministries were moved to new positions last month.

Anwar admitted that he has been thinking about a shake-up, but said last week that there was no “suitable replacement” for Salahuddin.

The domestic trade and cost of living minister’s post is being handled by the minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs and special functions, Armizan Ali, as acting minister, with Fuziah Salleh remaining as the deputy minister.