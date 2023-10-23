The shipment of supplies costing about RM7 million raised in public donations is expected to be sent through the Rafah border gate in Egypt by Friday.

PETALING JAYA: About 50 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, costing about RM7 million raised from a public donation drive, will be sent to Palestine through Egypt by Friday, said religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar.

Among the supplies were medicines, baby essentials, blankets and food, Bernama reported. The aid shipment will be sent through the Rafah border gate in Egypt once the Egyptian government gives its approval.

The aid was coordinated by several organisations including the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (Mapim) and Global Peace Mission Malaysia, he said while visiting the Palestinian aid collection centre in Sepang today. He presented a RM100,000 donation from the pilgrims’ fund Lembaga Tabung Haji for the purchase of medical supplies.