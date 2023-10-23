The 53-year-old, dubbed Mr Know All by his family, also had stints with the Malaysian Reserve and Astro Awani.

PETALING JAYA: Former FMT journalist JS Ranjit Singh died this morning of a heart attack. He was 53.

His elder brother Abdul Malik Abdullah said Ranjit was visiting a friend when he suffered a cardiac arrest at 9am.

His remains will be cremated at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall crematorium at 2pm tomorrow, and a Sehaj Path da Bhog will be held on Saturday (Nov 4) from 9.30am to 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Polis (High Street) in Jalan Balai Polis, Kuala Lumpur.

Malik, the founder of D’Tandoor Food Industries Sdn Bhd, said Ranjit would be missed dearly.

“Ranjit was a simple man who loved obliging everyone and he was very knowledgeable. We used to refer to him as Mr Know All,” he told FMT.

Ranjit had also served the national news agency Bernama, the Malaysian Reserve and Astro Awani.