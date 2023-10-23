Opposition MP Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok) said some coastal locations in the Peninsula were suitable for wind energy projects.

KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition MP has proposed that the government explore and study the potential of using wind turbines to expand the portfolio of renewable energy sources in the country.

Speaking in the budget debate in the Dewan Rakyat, Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok) said there were several locations which could be developed, in line with the roadmap towards achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Some people say that in Malaysia there is not enough wind for wind turbines, but there are several suitable places to implement wind energy projects, in the east coast and some selected locations on the west coast of the Peninsula. In fact, the first wind turbine in Malaysia was developed in Bukit Cherakah, Selangor in 2014, which can produce sufficient electricity supply for over 1,000 houses,” he said.

Nazri said researchers at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) had recently developed a wind turbine capable of generating electricity efficiently at low wind speeds through a revolution in wind turbine blade technology.

He urged natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad to take up the matter.

A government backbencher, Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam), called for the use of nuclear energy to be considered for electricity generation in the future as the country’s climate limits the availability of solar resources throughout the year.

“Recently, the prime minister went to Abu Dhabi and Masdar City, the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency that connects government organisations in the Middle East.

“Masdar City has a very huge solar farm suitable with its vast open land that is exposed to sunlight throughout the year. Even then, the UAE (United Arab Emirates) government is now building four nuclear plants as their alternative energy source. So, is the government also ready to consider this source?” he said.

Howard Lee (PH-Ipoh Timor) suggested that the government establish a consultative council on artificial intelligence comprising MPs, industry experts, UTM and the science, technology and innovation ministry. He said the establishment of the council is in preparation to deal with all possible technological development, as well as propelling the AI industry to a higher level.