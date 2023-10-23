One gold, two silver and three bronze medals were won in the swimming, track cycling, and athletics events in Hangzhou, China.

HANGZHOU: The first day of the 2022 Para Asian Games here saw the Malaysian contingent open its medal tally on a promising note with one gold, two silver and three bronze.

The country’s first medal was contributed by swimmer Nur Syaiful Zulkafli, who won gold in the 100m men’s breaststroke SB4 (physical impairment) event, while Zy Lee Kher won the bronze.

Nur Syaiful, who also entered the men’s 50m freestyle SB5 event as defending champion, however, finished fourth, with the host nation’s athletes dominating the podium.

At the velodrome, the track cycling squad also brought cheer to the Malaysian camp by picking up two silver medals.

The first came through the men’s 4,000m individual pursuit B (visual impairment) event by Khairul Hazwan Wahab assisted by Khairul Adha Rasol.

In the 750m mixed team sprint event C1-C5 (limb deficiencies), the quartet of Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin, Zuhairie Ahmad Tarmizi, Hafiz Jamali and Adi Raimie Amizazahan also won silver.

A bronze medal was picked up in the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit B event through Nur Azlia Syafinaz Zais who was assisted by Nurul Suhada Zainal.

At the athletics stadium, Noor Imanina Idris was the first to contribute an athletics medal by winning bronze in the women’s shot put F20 (intellectual impairment) event.

The spotlight tomorrow will be on the athletics camp to win at least three gold medals, namely through Ziyad Zolkefli (men’s shot put F20), Abdul Latif Romly (men’s long jump T20 – intellectual impairment) and Ridzuan Puzi (men’s 100m T36 – physical impairment).