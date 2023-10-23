PETALING JAYA: Speaker Johari Abdul has urged MPs to put an end to bringing up issues and making statements related to “kafir” and “zionists” in the Dewan Rakyat.

Johari said various arguments put forth by MPs during last week’s 2024 supply bill debate were “sensitive, hurtful, and divisive”, especially when today’s conditions are not conducive for such language.

“MPs should exhibit commendable behaviour when addressing the issues concerning the people and the nation,” he said.

“MPs should prioritise the interests of our country as the primary goal and not use this chamber as a political arena for any group or individual.”

The Dewan Rakyat witnessed chaos on two occasions in the past week. The first incident occurred on Tuesday when Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) questioned Howard Lee (PH-Ipoh Timor) for citing Quranic verses in a viral video.

Marzuk was reported to have labelled DAP as “kafir” during the heated exchange.

The next day, several MPs were involved in a shouting match after Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) intervened when Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) was speaking and raised the issue of his son-in-law Adlan Berhan, who is wanted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) then told Khoo to “not act like a Zionist”.

At the start of today’s session, Johari urged MPs to “turn over a new leaf” and set aside the heated issues from the past week.

“I emphasise that I would not compromise further and would take action if the aforementioned issues and words are raised again,” he said.

Citing Standing Order 23(i) and 36(9), Johari also reminded that personal issues raised and reported outside Parliament should not be brought up or discussed within the chamber.

“Therefore, personal issues raised and reported outside the chamber should be resolved outside the Parliament,” he said.

Standing Order 23(i) states that MPs may not be questioned in the Dewan Rakyat on the accuracy of statements that had been reported by the media.

Meanwhile, Standing 36(9) states that no member of the House shall impute improper motives to any other member.