PETALING JAYA: A Perikatan Nasional MP has accused the government of having double standards on 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues.

“Earlier, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail spoke about 3R issues in the Dewan Rakyat, but we feel he targeted only PN lawmakers.

“What about MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH)?” Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) asked.

He added that Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan), for instance, had allegedly said temples would be destroyed if PN takes over Penang.

“Bagan later denied it. But what action did the authorities take against him? This is an example of double standards as they only blame PN.”

In July, Lim denied making claims that PN would destroy Buddhist or Chinese temples in Penang if it took over the state government.

His denial came after China Press had reported him as allegedly saying that the lifestyle of non-Muslims in Penang would be banned if the “green wave” arrives in the state and if PN were to win the state election in August.

Afnan also said there were other individuals from PH who allegedly played up 3R issues but no action was taken against them.

He asked what action was taken against PKR activist Iswardy Morni, who had allegedly insulted the royalty.

“PKR went on to promote him. Does it mean the party agrees with his actions?” Afnan, who is also the PAS Youth chief, asked.

Meanwhile, he also said there will be another protest in solidarity for Palestine this weekend outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

“It will be organised by PAS Youth. We will provide more details very soon,” he said.