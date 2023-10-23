Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng cites concerns of a potential conflict of interest with the public works department’s investigation into the landslide tragedy.

PETALING JAYA: A Pakatan Harapan MP has described the recently released forensic analysis on the deadly Batang Kali landslide as a “cover-up report”.

Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) said the report was unprofessional and biased as the public works department (JKR) had conducted an investigation into itself.

“JKR investigated JKR. JKR absolved JKR…There appears to be a conflict of interest,” he said when debating the 2024 supply bill in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lim cited a statement by the chairman of an NGO called Victims Malaysia, Dr Rafick Khan Abdul Rahman, who alleged that hill slopes in the area had been subject to human activity by JKR during the construction of the Batang Kali road.

“There had been land clearing in the area. There were anthropogenic activities (environmental changes) that were not acknowledged in the forensic report,” he said.

“The road drainage maintained by JKR near the landslide site did not appear well-maintained on the day of the incident.”

Lim went on to propose that the 2024 budget allocate funds to set up a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) for a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy. This is despite special functions minister Armizan Ali previously saying that an RCI was unnecessary.

“This is a crucial step to determine the real causes of the landslide and formulating preventive measures.

“It will serve as a means of delivering justice to the victims and their families while ensuring the long-term safety of the public,” he said.

The early morning incident on Dec 16 last year claimed the lives of 31 people, including 13 children, and injured 61 others.

A special committee called the Landslide Working Group Committee (JKKTR) was formed to investigate the tragedy, and the forensic report was released to the public last week.

The forensic report said that there was no solid proof the landslide was partially caused by “anthropogenic activities” leading to environmental changes.

Families of victims of the landslide tragedy have since expressed their disappointment with the report’s findings, saying that it raised more questions about the incident.