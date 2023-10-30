The student lost control of his motorcycle and hit the truck’s fuel tank, resulting in an explosion.

BATU PAHAT: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the magistrates’ court here today to a charge of reckless driving that caused the death of a Form Five student on Wednesday.

Norazwan Ismail, 33, was charged with committing the act of negligence at Km13.5 Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat at 7.04am on Oct 25.

The offence under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 provides for a prison sentence of not more than 10 years and a fine of up to RM50,000 on conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Farah Wahidah Sharip proposed that the court impose a RM15,000 bail on the accused, besides suspending his licence according to Section 41(5) of the APJ.

Lawyer S Thamarah, who represented the accused, appealed for the bail to be lowered because Norazwan had to support two wives and two children as well as his ailing parents.

He also requested that the licence not to be suspended as driving a lorry was his client’s main source of income.

Magistrate Nurasidah A Rahman then allowed Norazwan to be bailed at RM8,000 with one surety, with the additional condition of having to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case is resolved.

The court also set Nov 30 for re-mention of the case and for submission of documents.

In the accident on Oct 26, Shahrunizam Shamsul, 17, was on his way to SMK Sri Gading here when he lost control of his motorcycle after the lorry made a U-turn.

The student’s motorcycle hit the lorry’s fuel tank, resulting in a small explosion. A 30-second video of the incident went viral on social media.