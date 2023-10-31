The tourism, arts and culture minister responds to an MP who asked if ‘partying and dancing in public’ was his unique way of attracting tourists.

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing has defended himself against criticisms for drinking alcohol and dancing in public while celebrating a festival last year.

He was responding to Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah), who asked if Tiong had his own unique way of attracting tourists by “partying and dancing in public”.

“They invited me, so I joined them. It was a festival. I had some fun with the kids, acted a little ‘crazy’.

“What’s wrong with that? Don’t make a big deal out of it,” he said, in debating the 2024 supply bill in the Dewan Rakyat.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP, also reminded the opposition that there is no problem arising from him drinking alcohol as he is not a Muslim.

Last December, a video of Tiong drinking and dancing at a Gawai festival in Sarawak went viral.

Mas Ermieyati then claimed that Tiong was unfit to hold the portfolio of tourism, arts and culture.

Tiong, in response, said he did not see the merit in her complaints about his behaviour in the video.

“We must all respect one another to achieve harmony,” he said.

