CID chief Shuhaily Zain underscores their adherence to proper procedures in the high-profile investigation.

PETALING JAYA: In an ongoing probe into alleged defamation by a political activist against Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the police said they followed correct procedures and maintained professionalism throughout the process, with no misconduct.

They were responding to rights group Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) which had strongly criticised the arrest of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) member over a social media post that had criticised the government.

LFL said it was important to protect the right to free speech and also cautioned against using the police to suppress dissent.

The NGO also expressed the view that there is a deliberate effort to instil fear and stifle government criticism, emphasising that Article 10(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution guarantees freedom of speech.

In a media statement, Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) director Shuhaily Zain said some individuals had refused to answer questions during the investigation.

He said their non-cooperation is being examined under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), which mandates cooperation during such investigations.

“The investigation also involves an aspect related to computer data, governed by specific legal sections.”

Shuhaily said the investigation papers were sent to the attorney-general’s chambers to ensure transparency and compliance with legal procedures.

“This action is in accordance with the Federal Constitution,” he added.

PN’s Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, also known as Ratu Naga, had been summoned to Bukit Aman on Monday regarding social media posts on Instagram and TikTok deemed to have defamed Wan Azizah, who is wife to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain, Syarul Ema was asked 33 questions, which she did not answer, and had her handphone and SIM card seized.