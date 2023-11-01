The foreign minister says this was conveyed by Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

KUALA LUMPUR: The sentiment of the Dutch people towards the conflict in Gaza has changed with many people uneasy with Israel’s continued bombardment of the territory, says foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“(Prime minister) Rutte listened to our explanation and said that with the latest developments in Gaza over the past two weeks, the sentiment of the Dutch people has changed.

“They used to support the Israeli attacks and the European stance, but now the majority of them no longer agree with the continued attacks,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

Zambry said Malaysia would continue to persuade other countries to support the Palestine cause and condemn Israel’s continued attacks on civilians.

He said engagement needed to continue and people should not be discouraged by the influence of the US, the EU and Latin America.

“We are witnessing one country after another from the Latin American region pledging support and condemning the atrocities against the people in Gaza,” he said, when winding up the debate on the 2024 supply bill for his ministry in Dewan Rakyat.

Zambry urged Malaysians and NGOs to play an active role in getting support for the Palestinians.

“Some have called on Malaysia to deliver protest notes to ambassadors of countries that are not supportive… We will take all approaches to make our stance known.”

“Malaysia’s principal position is clear in the context of the Palestine cause, this is not new but has been Malaysia’s stance for a long time and this must be made known when we interact with others,” he said.