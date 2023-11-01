The communications and digital minister says the proposed union will allow actors to advocate for their remuneration, healthcare and well-being.

KUALA LUMPUR: The communications and digital minister has suggested that actors form a union to safeguard their interests in the Malaysian film industry.

Fahmi Fadzil said there were no unions or organisations registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) representing actors despite more than 50 film associations in the country.

“Therefore, I recommend that a union for actors be established to advocate for the interests related to their salaries, medical facilities, welfare and well-being in the Malaysian film industry,” he said in reply to points raised about his ministry during the debate on the 2024 supply bill in the Dewan Rakyat.

The minister’s proposal comes in response to concerns raised by Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) during last week’s debate regarding fees or payment rates for veteran actors.

Fahmi said the payment rates for actors in a film were subject to mutual agreement between both parties, meaning the actors and the production company or producer, as outlined in the contract signed by them.

“The contracts that are signed are also subject to the Contracts Act 1950, in which, in the event of a dispute, the matter can be referred to the relevant authority.”

He added that the ministry, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), was developing a standard production service agreement template to be used by local film production companies.

On another matter, Fahmi said as of now, no official decision or government position had been reached concerning potential restrictions on TikTok Shop.

“Several engagement sessions have been conducted and will continue to be held with relevant stakeholders,” he said, in response to R Yuneswaran (PH-Segamat).

Starlink’s operation

Addressing cybersecurity concerns over the 100% foreign ownership of Starlink, Fahmi said Starlink must operate in compliance with the regulations and laws of Malaysia as stipulated in its licensing terms.

“From a technical aspect, Starlink’s relay must pass through gateways managed by Telekom Malaysia Bhd. We would still have regulatory control that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission can leverage on.”

He said this in response to Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang).