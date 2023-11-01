Foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir says the Malaysian embassy in Myanmar is looking into the matter.

PETALING JAYA: The government is seeking more information on the death of a Malaysian job scam victim in Myanmar recently, says foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said the Malaysian embassy in Myanmar had been instructed to look into the death of Izzat Abdul Wahab.

“We were initially told that he died from breathing difficulties,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

“But we have asked our embassy to get more information.”

Zambry was responding to Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) who wanted to know what the government had done following the 28-year old’s death.

He also said the Malaysian embassy was working closely with the Myanmar government to investigate the case.

It was previously reported that Izzat went missing after flying to Myanmar on Oct 7. He had been promised a job collecting spare parts from Bangkok.

However, he died two days after being rescued by NGOs from a hotel in Myanmar.