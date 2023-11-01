A PKR source says the move is aimed at weeding out saboteurs within the party’s grassroots.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor is set to carry out a major reshuffle of local councillors and village heads following the recent state election which saw the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional unity alliance denied a two-thirds majority.

According to a PKR source, there is a belief among state PH leaders that there were elements of sabotage during the election in August.

PKR division leaders have now been told to submit a list of nominees for appointment as local councillors and village head posts in their area.

“The order was issued earlier this week, and the deadline given has been extended to the first week of November.

“The ‘cleaning up’ will start at the bottom first,” said the PKR leader who declined to be named.

The source said Selangor DAP and Amanah have also been told to reshuffle their state political appointees.

There is a possibility that some of these posts will be given to Umno which is now part of the state administration.

The leader voiced concern that the proposed reshuffle could see the party’s top leadership alienating themselves from the grassroots.

“Imagine if you are a party loyalist and suddenly you are replaced, what more if you are replaced with someone from another party, do you think the grassroots would be happy?

“This could end up becoming a very divisive issue at the Selangor PKR congress in November,” he said.

Meanwhile, PKR Sungai Buloh chief R Sivarasa downplayed the impending reshuffle, describing it as a “normal” occurrence in party politics.

“The party constitution says that a division leader has the right to propose names (of political appointees),” he said, adding such reshuffles happen once every two years.