ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute fellows say Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has to consider the increasing religious conservatism in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cannot afford to be seen as being ambivalent on the Israel-Hamas war amid the rise of religious conservatism in the country, say fellows from Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

In an article published by Fulcrum, the institute’s fellows, Julia Lau and Francis Hutchinson, said surveys consistently indicate that younger Malaysians are becoming religiously conservative.

“The opposition coalition, Perikatan Nasional, has been gathering momentum in the past year, garnering one-third of seats in Parliament and control of four state governments.

“Consequently, the prime minister can ill afford to be seen as equivocating on this issue,” they said in the article.

Lau and Hutchinson said domestic political factors meant that Anwar would likely maintain a staunch pro-Palestinian position going forward.

“He has protested fiercely against criticism from the US and Europe, saying that critics have picked the wrong person to threaten.”

