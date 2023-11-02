The supply bill was passed by a voice vote.

KUALA LUMPUR: The supply bill 2024 was passed at the policy stage in the Dewan Rakyat this evening by a voice vote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, wrapped up the debate for the 2024 federal budget for the finance ministry.

On Oct 13, Anwar tabled the budget with a total allocation of RM393.8 billion, the highest in the country’s history.

Of the total allocation, RM303.8 billion is for operating expenses and RM90 billion is for development expenses. Another RM2 billion is set aside for contingency savings.

The bill has been debated since Oct 16.

The debate on the bill at the committee stage is scheduled for 12 days, starting from Nov 6.