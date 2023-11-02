Her death was confirmed by communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil in a social media post.

PETALING JAYA: Former Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail passed away tonight. She was 73.

Her death was confirmed by communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil in a post on X.

“She was a good person, orderly, and always dedicated to advocating for the people’s welfare,” Fahmi, who is also the PKR information chief, wrote.

In 2021, Natrah, claimed she was approached to switch parties and throw her support behind the Perikatan Nasional government and then prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, she rejected the offer.

Natrah was dropped as a candidate in the last general election.

Natrah is survived by six children.

Her husband, Sheikh Abd Jalil passed away in 2018, also at the age of 73, from kidney, heart, and lung ailments.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.