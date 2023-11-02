Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said says the government is working with the anti-graft agency and other related authorities on the matter.

PETALING JAYA: The government is currently reviewing the mechanism for the appointment of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) chief commissioner, says law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said.

In a written Dewan Rakyat reply, Azalina said the government is working with the anti-graft agency and other related authorities in reviewing the mechanism to appoint the country’s top graft buster.

“Proposed improvements are expected to involve amendments to the Federal Constitution and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694),” she said.

Azalina was replying to Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu), who wanted to know if the government was prepared to implement Pakatan Harapan’s pledge on the appointment of the MACC chief.

Last year, PH pledged that a bipartisan parliamentary committee would vet the appointment of the MACC chief commissioner.

Azalina said the MACC conducted several engagement sessions and obtained preliminary input from stakeholders, such as the national audit department, public services department, Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), finance ministry, and Public Services Commission.

“These engagement sessions will continue with the AGC to assess the feasibility of these proposals.”

The MACC also conducted a comparative study on the appointment of heads of anti-corruption agencies in Southeast Asian countries, she said.

In February, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said he was open to the idea of the appointment to the anti-graft agency’s top post coming under the purview of Parliament.