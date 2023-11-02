The prime minister says neither he nor other ministers negotiated with the opposition MPs.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he played no part in the decision by two Bersatu MPs to pledge support for his administration.

Anwar said that he did not hold talks with Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman on the matter.

Neither did the duo negotiate with other ministers when they declared their support recently, he said.

“If (anyone) wants an explanation (on the statements), ask Kuala Kangsar and Labuan. I welcome their maturity and wisdom,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He said this when asked by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) on whether opposition MPs needed to declare their support for the government to obtain allocations set aside for MPs.

Last month, Anwar denied coercing Iskandar Dzulkarnian after it was claimed that he had intimidated and threatened the MP in order to regain a two-thirds majority.

He also demanded opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin provide proof to back such allegations.

On a separate matter, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, dismissed claims by Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) that the mistake, and subsequent revisions, in the projected revenue figures contained in the 2024 supply bill fiscal review had never happened in the nation’s history.

Anwar said that when he was the finance minister back in the 1990s, amendments were made to the annual budget documents right till the morning it was due to be tabled in Parliament.

“It is not true that it (error) has never happened. You (Radzi) did not do your homework.”

The Putrajaya MP had claimed last month that the fiscal review originally stated revenue from indirect taxes to be RM623 million, but this was later revised to RM4.7 billion. He also claimed that projected revenue for excise duties jumped from RM502.3 million to RM1.15 billion.

