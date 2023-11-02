The former prime minister’s special officer says he complained of a fever on Tuesday.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has been admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Astro Awani, Najib’s special officer, Mukhlis Maghribi, said Najib complained of a fever on Tuesday and was later taken to HKL.

The hospital confirmed Najib contracted Covid-19. He is in stable condition and is under quarantine.

Mukhlis thanked the prison authorities and HKL for their prompt action on behalf of Najib’s family.

Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence after the Federal Court upheld his conviction for misappropriating over RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd last August.