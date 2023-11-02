Its chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin says the delay will hinder PAC’s probe into the deal.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has accused the government of trying to delay the declassification of a report on a controversial land swap deal involving the defence ministry.

PAC chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin’s claim follows law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said’s statement in September that any decision to declassify the report would hinge on the feedback by the relevant agencies on whether the report should be made public.

“The response is very disappointing.

“It gives the impression that the government is attempting to delay the declassification of this report, thus hindering PAC’s ability to proceed with (its investigation into) the matter,” she said at a press conference.

Mas Ermieyati had in September demanded the government declassify the report by the public governance, procurement and finance investigation committee.

Azalina had then said that the matter would be reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers before any decision was made.

In 2020, the PAC initiated a probe on land swap deals in 2012 involving a 38ha army camp in Kinrara, Selangor; the construction of an air force facility in Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan; and the construction of an army camp in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

The proposal to construct the Port Dickson army camp was replaced with a proposal to set up the Paloh camp in Johor in 2016. The project was halted in 2018.