Another report against Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor over remarks about non-Muslims giving bribes is being reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

PETALING JAYA: A police report filed against PAS’s Annuar Musa for linking DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang and the party to the 1969 May 13 racial riots has been classified as “no further action” (NFA) by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

This was confirmed by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in a written parliamentary reply to Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong), who sought an update on two reports he lodged last year.

However, no reasons were provided for the NFA decision.

Lip Eng had lodged a report against Annuar on July 10, urging the police to investigate him under Sections 499, 504 and 505(b) of the Penal Code, Sedition Act and other laws.

Saifuddin said Lip Eng’s second police report, related to Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor’s claim that non-Muslims make up the majority of people arrested for giving and receiving bribes, is still being reviewed by the AGC.

“Investigations are being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Lip Eng had lodged the report against Sanusi on July 14, describing the PAS leader’s statement as “racist” and seditious.

Sanusi is alleged to have made the claim in an episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast, saying there was data that showed that non-Muslims made up the majority of those arrested for giving and receiving bribes.

He also accused DAP of claiming that “Malay leaders are corrupt” and “cannot be trusted”.