Perikatan Nasional MPs Rosol Wahid and Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail said Armizan Ali was qualified to be appointed permanently to the post of domestic trade and cost of living minister.

KUALA LUMPUR: Acting domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Ali said suggestions by several MPs for him to be appointed permanently to the post were made in jest.

Armizan, who last month admitted that the role was stressful, said Perikatan Nasional MPs such as Rosol Wahid and Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail who made the suggestion were far more experienced.

At the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Rosol and Ku Abd Rahman said Armizan was qualified to be appointed permanently to the post, citing his performance in resolving cost of living issues.

Rosol was the deputy domestic trade and consumer affairs minister in Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration, while Ku Abd Rahman was previously part of the Kedah government.

“I reckon they were just joking,” Armizan told FMT.

Dzulkelfy Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor) was also satisfied with Armizan’s explanation in the Dewan Rakyat during his winding up speech on the 2024 supply bill for the domestic trade and cost of living ministry.

On a related matter, Armizan said although a replacement had yet to be named following the death of Salahuddin Ayub in July, he was confident that the ministry could function well due to its committed staff.

“The people need to know that and have confidence (in the ministry).”