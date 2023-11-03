Selangor police say the restaurant manager lodged a report with Kuala Langat police on Tuesday.

PETALING JAYA: Two men have been arrested after a fast-food restaurant’s digital menu screen was hacked to show blood, bombs, bullets and the words “Proud Sponsors of Israeli Terrorism”, police said.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the restaurant manager lodged a report about the incident with Kuala Langat police on Tuesday.

Investigations led to the arrest of two men, both Malaysians aged 26, in Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur. Their phones were also seized during the arrests.

The two men have been remanded until Nov 5 to assist in the investigations, he said.

The police statement did not name the restaurant.

However, locally-owned McDonald’s Malaysia issued a statement on Oct 25 to distance itself from the actions of the franchise in Israel, which had faced protest for offering free meals to Israeli soldiers in the war on Gaza.