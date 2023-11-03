Policemen open fire, hitting the car’s wheel, after suspect tries to ram patrol vehicle.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police fired two shots during an 8km chase from Kulim, Kedah, to a residential area in Taman Bukit Indah here after a suspect tried to ram a patrol car last night.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Tan Cheng San said they arrested the motorist, aged 24, who was found to have a criminal record for six previous drug offences and house break-ins.

The drama began at 9.15pm when police patrol officers flagged down a car after spotting the driver acting in a suspicious manner.

Instead of stopping, the motorist sped off, with police chasing after him.

Upon reaching a dead-end, the motorist tried to ram the patrol car, causing the policemen to fire two shots in self-defence, hitting one of the car’s front tyres, before apprehending him, Tan said.

The car was reported stolen in Sungai Bakap yesterday.

The man was also suspected of stealing a cow just before police stopped him. They found equipment used in the theft in his car.