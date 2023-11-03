MyAQSA Foundation is collaborating with the Palestinian embassy and is using evidence compiled from its recent trip to Gaza.

KUALA LUMPUR: A pro-Palestine NGO has announced that it will submit a report and evidence of the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel on the Palestinian people to the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s office.

The MyAQSA Foundation (MyAqsa) co-chairman Lukman Sheriff Alias said the organisation has collaborated with the Palestinian embassy in Malaysia and compiled the evidence from its trip to Gaza recently.

Lukman said he is anticipating the submission to be done by the end of this month.

“Our legal team will personally meet with the prosecutor in Hague, Netherlands in the near future to provide the prepared dossier and evidence, with the hope of expediting actions against the tyranny of the Israel Zionist regime,” he said at a press conference held at the embassy.

Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali said the ongoing investigation by ICC was also discussed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members during last month’s meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“The Malaysian government and the embassy support the effort by MyAqsa in bringing Israeli war crimes to the ICC,” he said.

On Oct 13, Reuters quoted ICC’s top prosecutor Karim Khan as saying that the ICC has jurisdiction over potential war crimes carried out by both Hamas militants and the Israeli government, even though Israel was not a signatory to the Rome Statute.

Since 2021, the court has been conducting an ongoing investigation in the occupied Palestinian territories to probe potential war crimes and crimes against humanity. However, Israel does not acknowledge the court’s authority.

Asked about the US House of Representatives’ decision to pass a bill for restrictions on foreign entities that support Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movement, Walid said “Israel will not achieve what they want” and that Palestine “will survive”.

He added that he was confident of Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

“Malaysia has been a great supporter of the Palestinian cause for decades and Malaysia will continue its support to Palestine,” he said.

Earlier today, foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir confirmed that the government is closely monitoring the contents of the bill that was passed by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

According to the bill, foreign governments and other entities that provide material support to Hamas will face a one-year restriction on receiving US assistance, weapon exports, and aid from international financial institutions.