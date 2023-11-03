Justice Zainal Azman Ab Aziz finds that the woman, now 30, was raised by her mother as a Muslim.

PETALING JAYA: The Kuantan High Court has dismissed an Orang Asli woman’s application to quash her conversion into Islam and return to her tribe’s way of life.

The woman, who belongs to the Jakun tribe, had claimed she was converted by her mother when she was only two years old.

Justice Zainal Azman Ab Aziz noted that the woman’s ultimate aim was to renounce Islam, a matter that the civil courts do not have jurisdiction to entertain.

“The subject matter (of the suit) falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the shariah court,” he said.

The court held that based on the evidence presented during the hearing, the woman had been raised by her convert mother according to the Islamic way of life.

Zainal also cited the Pahang Islamic Family Law Enactment which provides that children take on the religion of the parent who has custody over them.

As the woman was raised by her mother, the judge said she was, therefore, subject to her mother’s religion.

The judge ruled that the consent of both parents was not relevant to the circumstances of the case.

He said the case should be distinguished from the Federal Court ruling in the case involving M Indira Gandhi whose children were unilaterally converted by her husband.

“In Indira’s case, she and her former husband registered their marriage under civil law but he converted the three children to Islam.

“In cases where one of the parents was not a Muslim, consent is needed. But for this case, the plaintiff (woman) was raised by her mother alone,” Zainal said.

Now aged 30, she had claimed she did not recite the “kalimah syahadah” (affirmation of faith) when her mother registered her conversion as she was a toddler.