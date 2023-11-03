Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar says they have not received the list of candidates yet.

PASIR MAS: The Amanah national committee for the 2023-2026 term will decide next month the replacement for the late Salahuddin Ayub as deputy president.

Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar said the party had just started its meetings and had not yet received the list of candidates.

“We cannot make any speculation on the replacement for Salahuddin.

“The system in Amanah is different from those of parties like Umno and PAS.

“We do not contest for specific posts as they are decided by the 27 people who form the national leadership committee.

“This committee is elected at the national level,” he told reporters after opening the Pasir Mas Amanah annual meeting in Tendong here today.

Mahfuz said after the elections, all committee members would meet to choose the president, deputy president and secretary.

Salahuddin, who was domestic trade and cost of living minister, died on July 23 this year after suffering a brain haemorrhage.