Sisters in Islam executive director Rozana Isa says it increases a child’s susceptibility to exploitation and abuse.

PETALING JAYA: Societal stigma surrounding discussions about sexuality is a significant factor contributing to child rape cases, according to activists.

Rozana Isa of Sisters in Islam, a women’s rights group, said the prevailing stigma has created an environment that does not provide minors with the support structures needed to address inquiries and concerns they may have about sexuality.

“It will increase their vulnerability to exploitation and abuse as children will not know they are being sexually abused,” she told FMT.

She said a shift in our culture through the normalisation of open discussions about such topics is essential to combat the abuse women and girls suffer and foster a culture of safeguarding children’s rights.

Rozana also emphasised the importance of including Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) within the existing school curricula.

Unesco defines CSE as a “curriculum-based process of teaching and learning about the cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality”.

“When integrated into school curricula, it can equip minors with the necessary knowledge and skills to make informed and responsible decisions regarding their sexual health and well-being,” said Rozana.

She said the absence of CSE would result in informational gaps that may make children extremely vulnerable to abuse.

Rozana also called for more comprehensive and transparent data on cases involving the rape of minors.

“It remains challenging to determine the prevalence of any potential increase in these disturbing incidents without data.”

She was commenting on news that Kedah police have received reports of over 140 rape cases involving minors in the state this year.

Yayasan Chow Kit founder Hartini Zainudin agreed that social stigma has left children vulnerable to predators, but added that victim-blaming and a reluctance to report such cases also discourage victims from coming forward and seeking justice.

She said society plays a significant role in identifying potential child sexual abuse victims, saying that unexplained physical injuries as well as sudden changes in behaviour, such as withdrawal, aggression or depression, are signs to look out for.

“Minors have insufficient awareness and education about consent, boundaries and healthy relationships. Hence societal assistance is crucial in deterring minor rape cases.”