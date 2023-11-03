The mineral and geoscience department says these are in the Klang Valley, Penang, Ipoh, Cameron Highlands, Kundasang and Bau.

PETALING JAYA: A total of 31 hotspots at risk of landslides are being monitored during the northeast monsoon season.

Mineral and geoscience director-general Zamri Ramli said these areas include those around the Klang Valley; Tanjung Bungah and Paya Terubong in Penang; Ipoh and Cameron Highlands in Perak; Kundasang in Sabah; and Bau in Sarawak, Bernama reported.

Besides these 31 hotspots, the department is monitoring 254 critical slopes nationwide.

“A total of 104 slopes have been classified as high-level critical slopes, 97 as average critical slopes and 53 as low-level critical slopes,” Zamri said.

Mitigation action has been taken on 37 slopes. Similar action is being taken on 15 other slopes while 202 slopes are being monitored to determine the next course of action.

Zamri said his department had also carried out studies on seven eco-forest park locations that pose a danger of geological disasters as a result of debris flows.

These eco-forest parks are Lata Iskandar in Perak; Sungai Tua (Selangor); Jeram Toi (Negeri Sembilan); Chamang (Pahang); as well as Lata Payung, Chemerong and Air Menderu in Terengganu.

Zamri advised those in high-risk areas, such as places which have already experienced landslides, to be wary of the surrounding conditions.

They should be alert to any collapse or small movement of slopes, cracks or fissures on walls, columns or pillars of houses as well as any signs of humps, cracks or deposits on the road, and trees that continue to lean.

If they notice any of these signs, they should relay the information to the department or the relevant authorities for follow-up action to be taken.

Members of the public can lodge complaints at https://mygems.jmg.gov.