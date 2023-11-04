Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar says the police are still investigating the matter and tracking down the suspects involved.

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched an investigation into a break-in at one of the casinos in Genting Highlands, where RM4.6 million worth of casino chips were stolen.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar confirmed receiving a report lodged by the casino’s security management on Oct 28 at 6.30pm.

“The police are still investigating the matter and tracking down the suspects involved,” he said, according to Bernama.

Zaiham added that the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.

He urged the public to contact the Bentong police headquarters at 09-2222222 or any nearby police station if they have any information on the case.