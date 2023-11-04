Victim’s mother demands an explanation on why the ‘you touch, you go’ policy was not followed and the bullies were let off with three strokes of the rotan and community service.

PETALING JAYA: The mother of a Form Four student at a boarding school in Perak has called for tougher action against a group of seniors who assaulted her son last month, causing him to be taken to hospital with a groin injury.

“This warrants nothing less than an expulsion,” said the woman, who wanted to be known only as Puan F.

She said a group of Form Five seniors who assaulted her son on Sept 24 had been penalised with only three strokes of the rotan and told to do community service.

She questioned why the school did not enforce the “you touch, you go” policy under which bullies are expelled for assaulting a fellow student. She said the attackers were a danger to others, especially at a boarding school.

Puan F said a police report had been lodged by the doctor at the hospital and a statement had been taken.

The school management convened a meeting the next day with her to discuss the case but offered no immediate solutions. The parents of the assailants were also not present at the meeting.

“They told us they needed some time to investigate. But until today we don’t know the result of the investigation. We only found out later that they were caned and ordered to do community service as punishment.

“I have a feeling they are trying to cover it up,” she said.

FMT is withholding the identity of the school, pending a comment.

When contacted, Kuala Kangsar police chief Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob confirmed the case, saying it was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. The section carries a punishment of a maximum of one year in jail or a RM2,000 fine.

“The doctors treating the boy have confirmed that he did not suffer any serious injuries,” he told FMT.

Puan F said her son had been among some 100 other Form Four students who were ordered by a group of seniors to assemble outside after midnight.

The seniors then charged at those assembled, in what was described by her son as a “rugby tackle”.

“My son was in the middle and he bore the brunt of it. After he fell, they continued kicking him in the groin. Several others on the front row were also injured,” she said, adding that her son was taken to hospital several hours later and kept under observation for a day.

He reluctantly returned to school after having missed two weeks of classes as it was the exam week, she said.

“Unfortunately, he had to face the same people who attacked him. And these students remain house captains and prefects, with other ranks intact,” she said.