Party secretary-general Loh Kah Yong said Liberal International should call out the alleged human rights abuse against the Palestinians.

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan has slammed UK-based Liberal International for showing support towards Israel following the war in Gaza without a consensus from its members.

Gerakan secretary-general Loh Kah Yong also said the party would not hesitate to withdraw from the organisation if it does not retract its statement in support of Israel.

“We find this (statement) distasteful and disappointing as the international community should be standing firmly in solidarity with the Palestinians instead of showing support for the aggressor (Israel),” he said in a statement.

Loh said Liberal International should be using its platform to fight for the right cause by calling out and urging for the human rights abuse against the Palestinians to end.

On Oct 7, Liberal International published a statement condemning the attack by Palestine on Israel’s civilians, noting that it recognises Israel’s “right to defend itself”.

The organisation issued another statement on Oct 14 stating that it is “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and human suffering resulting from Hamas’ attacks. It called on the group to free all hostages with immediate effect.

Loh also called on PKR to join hands with Gerakan in their calls for the organisation to withdraw the statement, noting that PKR is also listed as an observer member of the organisation.

“After all, the brewing humanitarian crisis in Palestine transcends our political differences and requires our utmost humanitarian attention.

“All parties must exercise collective responsibility and demonstrate their unwavering support to the oppressed. We want to show our future generations that we did the right thing,” he said.

Earlier today, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said he has contacted Liberal International asking it to remove the party’s name and logo from its official website.

He said PKR is not a member and that it has never paid any membership fees to the organisation.