It describes the health ministry’s move to maintain the RM9.16 hourly rate as an insult, noting that there are waiters who get paid a better rate.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has lashed out at the government for shooting down its request for an increase in on-call allowances for doctors.

MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz said the government’s “outright rejection” of the proposal, to increase public healthcare doctors’ weekend on-call allowance from the current hourly rate of RM9.16 to RM25, was “utterly disappointing”.

“The ministry’s response stating that RM9.16 per hour is an ‘appropriate’ rate is an insult to not only doctors but all healthcare workers in the country.

“Is the government even aware that there are waiters in the country who get paid a higher hourly rate than its doctors?” she asked in a statement.

In rejecting the MMA’s call for a revision on doctors’ on-call allowances earlier, the government said it is bound by a 2019 service circular by the finance ministry and public services department (JPA).

