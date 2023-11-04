Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim denies claims that opposition MPs have to comply with various conditions to get the funds for their constituencies.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged opposition MPs to resume discussions with deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof regarding allocation requests for their respective constituencies.

This follows a statement by opposition lawmakers yesterday that they will stop negotiations or any discussion with Fadillah on the requests for allocations for their areas.

“Discuss with DPM Fadillah,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the National Family Month Celebration 2023 at Dataran Putrajaya here.

When asked about claims that the allocations would only be given if opposition MPs complied with various conditions, Anwar denied there was such a stipulation, simply saying: “None.”

Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said he had met with Fadillah twice to discuss the relevant allocations before announcing the decision to suspend negotiations on the matter.