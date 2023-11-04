He says the establishment of Labuan Bersatu is the result of his efforts and the strong support of local backers.

LABUAN: Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman has accepted the decision by the Bersatu leadership to replace him as the Federal Territories Bersatu head and Labuan divisional chief.

He said he remained a Bersatu member despite these leadership changes.

Suhaili believed the decision to replace him, particularly in the Labuan division, would not adversely impact Labuan Bersatu as he remained a party member.

“The future of the division is beyond my control but it is a fact that the establishment of Labuan Bersatu is the result of my efforts and the strong support of local backers.

“The decision to appoint a new leader for the Federal Territories and Labuan division is the prerogative of the party’s leadership,” he told reporters here today.

The change in leadership was announced by Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin on Thursday.

Bersatu’s supreme council has appointed Bersatu vice-president Radzi Jidin as the new Federal Territories Bersatu head and Labuan division chief, replacing Suhaili.

This decision was made pending the outcome of the party’s disciplinary proceedings against Suhaili and Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, both of whom declared their support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 12 and Oct 30 respectively.

On Oct 30, Suhaili issued a statement declaring his support for Anwar after taking into consideration the grievances of the people of Labuan who he said were burdened by the rising cost of living and persistent water and power disruptions.

Suhaili also declared support for Sabah chief minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor.

Labuan Bersatu division, in a statement, said it had thrown its support behind Suhaili in declaring support for the prime minister and Sabah chief minister.

They believed it would facilitate Labuan’s future development and progress.