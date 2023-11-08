Bukit Aman CCID director Ramli Yoosuf says police are now investigating the role of each person.

PETALING JAYA: Police have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests in connection with a money laundering case involving the i-Serve investment company, which is believed to be linked to MYAirline co-founder Goh Hwan Gua.

Bernama reported Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department (CCID) director Ramli Yoosuf as saying police received 82 new police reports regarding the case, involving an estimated RM87 million in losses.

He said police were investigating the role of each person involved with the company.

“Several arrests will be made but it depends on our investigation,” he told reporters at Bukit Aman.

He said seven or eight companies were believed to be involved in the money laundering case.

On Oct 17, police arrested Goh, as well as two of his family members to assist in the investigation of a case under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Following that, police arrested another businessman in connection with money laundering activities involving the airline, but all four were released on police bail.

On Oct 26, police arrested four more individuals to assist in the investigation, comprising two men and two women aged between 30 and 62 at Menara KPJ, and another individual in Bukit Tunku.