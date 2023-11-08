PETALING JAYA: The price of RON97 remains at RM3.47 per litre, the finance ministry announced today.

The price of RON95 is also unchanged and will continue to retail at RM2.05 per litre. The price of diesel, too, remains at RM2.15 per litre.

These prices will remain effective until Nov 15.

The ministry said the government would continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said in a statement.