Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said says details cannot be revealed as investigations are ongoing.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still investigating allegations that Perikatan Nasional received funds from gaming companies for its 2022 general election campaign, says Azalina Othman Said.

The anti-graft agency therefore could not reveal any details for now, the law and institutional reform minister said.

“However, under Malaysian law, there is no time limit for action to be taken in criminal cases,” she said in a written reply.

Azalina was responding to Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) who asked for an update on the case.

In May, businessman Rashdan Yusof lodged a report with MACC claiming that he had evidence to prove the coalition’s connection with the gaming companies and wanted the commission to investigate the matter.

In December 2022, Malaysiakini quoted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as implying that PN’s funds for its election campaign partly came from gaming companies, particularly those that took part in “special draws” for 4D numbers.

Anwar’s deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, reportedly echoed the prime minister’s statement and claimed that the “other side” received funds from the gaming companies.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang subsequently said such claims made no sense as gaming companies and their owners would not contribute to parties that aggressively fought to shut down their businesses.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin later threatened to take legal action against Anwar and Zahid over their “defamatory” remarks.