Party information chief Razali Idris says Muhyiddin Yassin would not want to remain enemies with the two former prime ministers.

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu leader has not ruled out the possibility of party president Muhyiddin Yassin joining forces with former prime minister Najib Razak despite their falling out since the 1MDB scandal surfaced.

Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said Najib has already been “punished”, referring to the 12 year prison term after being convicted for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Neither would Muhyiddin want to remain enemies with Najib, he said.

“He (Muhyiddin) is gracious and is open to working with anyone, including Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who had attacked him before,” Razali told FMT.

Two-time prime minister Mahathir had previously labelled Muhyiddin a traitor over this role in the Sheraton Move which led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020.

Mahathir had also sued Muhyiddin for sacking him from Bersatu, the party he had co-founded.

“But now, they can meet, talk and cooperate,” Razali said.

Muhyiddin had met Mahathir earlier this year to discuss the Malay Proclamation, a movement Mahathir started to unite the Malays regardless of their political ideologies.

Razali had in a Facebook post three days ago hinted at a collaboration among Mahathir, Muhyiddin and Najib.

However, Umno Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed scoffed at the possibility, saying it was impossible.

The rift between the two is too deep, he said.

Muhyiddin managed to become deputy prime minister in 2009 because of Najib, Nur Jazlan said, “only for Muhyiddin to team up with Mahathir to topple Najib and Umno in 2018”.

In the 14th general election, PH, which then also comprised Bersatu, wrested Putrajaya from Barisan Nasional. Najib subsequently stepped down as Umno president.

Muhyiddin had openly criticised Najib before being sacked as Umno deputy president for sharing the stage with opposition leaders.