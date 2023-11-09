Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul says the anti-hopping law does not apply to the quartet as they have only made public declarations to back Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

KUALA LUMPUR: The four Bersatu MPs who pledged their support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have applied to change their seating positions in the Dewan Rakyat.

“They sent me a letter today, and I will look at the setup of the seats in the Dewan Rakyat first,” said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul during a press conference in Parliament today.

He said he will contact the four MPs soon to discuss the matter in an “informal meeting”.

Johari added that the anti-hopping law does not apply to the quartet as they have only made public declarations to back Anwar’s administration.

“What is happening now is they have pledged their support (for Anwar) … So their seats will not be vacated,” he said.

Yesterday, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik pledged his support for the current government, making him the fourth parliamentarian from Bersatu to do so since Oct 12.

On Tuesday, Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim said he had decided to back the current administration for the sake of his constituents and to ensure continued development in the area.

Two other Bersatu MPs, Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman and Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, had earlier backed Anwar’s administration, citing similar reasons.

All four have said they remain loyal to Bersatu.

However, Bersatu has suspended Suhaili for six years and Iskandar Dzulkarnain for four years.

