Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan says authorities also seized drugs with an estimated street value of RM10.4 million.

SHAH ALAM: Police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate after arresting 10 men and seizing various drugs which authorities say have an estimated street value of RM10.4 million.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said they seized cannabis weighing 261.766g, heroin (216.051g) and heroin base (15.498g) during the two-day operation around Klang and Sungai Buloh. The drugs could have been supplied to some 2.38 million addicts.

“In addition, the police seized several vehicles, namely a Toyota Vellfire, Honda Stream and Honda City as well as a bank account, with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM269,229,” he said in a press conference.

Hussein said all 10 suspects, locals aged 18 to 44, were arrested on suspicion of being members of the syndicate. Four tested positive for drugs.

He said five of the 10 suspects also had criminal records related to drugs and other crimes.

Hussein said police believed the drugs were smuggled from a neighbouring country for the local market.

The syndicate was believed to have been active in drug trafficking since the beginning of January this year.

Hussein added that all the suspects had been remanded for seven days, starting Nov 3, to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.