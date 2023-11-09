KUALA LUMPUR: DAP will mobilise its members to lodge police reports against Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Mohamad for allegedly linking several DAP leaders to former communist leader Chin Peng and former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said Mastura was given enough time to issue an apology and correct her statement, but failed to do so.

On Tuesday, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng gave the PAS leader 48 hours to prove her allegations.

“We will mobilise our members to lodge reports because the issue is not only defamatory but has also divided the people and affected racial harmony,” Yii told reporters outside the Brickfields district police headquarters.

Earlier, Yii, Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi, and Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng accompanied Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid to lodge a police report against Mastura.

Yii, who is also the DAP Youth chief, said Mastura should speak based on facts.

Meanwhile, Wong said the recent incident highlighted the dangers of fake news.

“So I agree with the (communications and digital ministry) deputy minister (Teo Nie Ching) for a media literacy course to be organised for MPs,” she said.

Syerleena, in her police report, urged the police to probe Mastura for breach of peace, inciting hatred among different races, criminal defamation, as well as improper use of network facilities or services.