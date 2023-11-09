Family members, Muda leaders and supporters were among those present at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to lend support to Syed Saddiq.

KUALA LUMPUR: Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has arrived at the High Court here, where he is expected to receive the verdict for charges of abetting criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of assets and money laundering.

The Muda president and Muar MP, who is also a former youth and sports minister, arrived at about 9.30am.

“I have placed my trust in the judicial system to clear my name. I have been fighting in court for years and have not succumbed to any threats or bribes.

“God willing, the truth will prevail,” he told reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

Family members, Muda leaders, including Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, and supporters numbering about 20 were among those present to lend support to Syed Saddiq.

Syed Saddiq was charged with abetting former Bersatu Youth assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali in the misappropriation of RM1 million in funds belonging to Bersatu Youth at CIMB Bank Bhd at the Menara CIMB KL Sentral branch on March 6, 2020.

Syed Saddiq was the Bersatu Youth chief at the time.

He was also charged with misappropriating RM120,000 from a Maybank Islamic Bhd account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise, by causing Rafiq to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Bhd in Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8 and 21, 2018.

He also faced two counts of money laundering involving RM50,000 each, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, by moving them from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account at a bank in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.